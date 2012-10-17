FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 17
October 17, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported bigger-than expected rise in third-quarter operating profit and upgraded full-year outlook.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group could be affected by a cooling mining services industry, Financial Times said.

FLS, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, and the sector, is facing a pullback in mining investment which reduces demand for equipment, Financial Times said.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
