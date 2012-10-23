FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 23
October 23, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TIETO

Finnish IT services group Tieto is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit fell 33 percent to 19.5 million euros ($25.5 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll. Tieto results are due at 0500 GMT.

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki’s third-quarter results are expected to show it swung to an adjusted operating loss of 6 million euros, down from a profit of 1 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. Rautaruukki’s results are due at 0600 GMT.

KONE

The Finnish lift and escalator is expected to report a 14 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, to 215 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Kone results are due at 0930 GMT. 

STORA ENSO

The forestry group is seen reporting a 33 percent drop in third-quarter operational profit to 150 million euros as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a Reuters poll showed.

Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7651 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
