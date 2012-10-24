NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 24

HELSINKI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

The world’s second biggest truck maker posted a bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings, hit by one-off costs and low production at its plants, and forecast flat heavy-duty truck markets next year.

Its third-quarter operating profit was 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($435.7 million), missing a mean estimate of 4.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

SSAB

The Swedish specialty steel maker is scheduled to publish third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. The company, which issued a profit warning last month, is seen slumping to an operating loss of 687 million crowns in the third quarter.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker is expected to report its third-quarter operating loss decreased around two percent to 51.8 million euros, a Reuters poll showed. The results are due at 0600 GMT.

KONECRANES

Finnish crane maker Konecrances is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, rose 32 percent to 34 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Konecranes results are due at 0600 GMT. 

KESKO

Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko is seen reporting third-quarter core operating profit fell 20 percent to 71.3 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. Its results are scheduled at 0600 GMT.

NORDEA

Nordic banking group Nordea’s third-quarter operating profit was 922 million euros against 995 million seen in a Reuters poll as lower interest rates weighed on its income.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts late on Tuesday and left its full-year guidance broadly unchanged after strength in the Nordics offset a weaker showing from Asia.

July-September earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.1 percent to 8.80 billion crowns ($1.53 billion), easily beating forecasts for 8.54 billion crowns.

GJENSIDIGE

Norway’s biggest insurer said third-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.61 billion Norwegian crowns ($280.63 million) from a 773 million a year ago, beating all the estimates in a Reuters poll. It said claims fell and the return on its investment portfolio improved on stronger bond and equity markets.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.

Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported a big loss for the July-September period, in line with its predictions from Oct. 16, when it issued a profit warning and said market conditions remained “very challenging.”

