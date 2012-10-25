NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 25

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

UPM-KYMMENE

The world’s top maker of graphic papers is expected to report a third-quarter underlying operating profit of 137 million euros ($179 million), mostly flat from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

UPM is due to publish its interim report at around 0630-0700 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner is expected to report a slight improvement in its renewable fuels unit, with its third-quarter comparable operating profit nearly doubling from a year earlier to 129 million euros ($167 million).

Neste Oil’s results are due at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

F-SECURE

The top European security software maker is expected to report a 4 percent year-on-year fall in operating profit for the third quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.

Its report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker, due to report earnings at 0900 GMT, is seen posting its quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent.

For more on the company, click on

METSO

Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its third-quarter profit grew 5 percent from a year ago. Metso’s report is due to be published at around 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

AMER SPORTS

Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a 6 percent drop in its third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on