UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 29

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Nokia’s smartphone software provider Microsoft will later on Monday unwrap its Windows Phone 8 software, a key for Nokia’s come back efforts. Nokia will next month start to sell its Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 smartphones, both of which use the new software.

ASSA ABLOY

The world’s biggest lock maker posted a slight rise in third-quarter operating earnings, in line with market expectations.

NORSK HYDRO

Norsk Hydro said it has signed power contracts for its Soeral primary aluminium plant in Norway, jointly owned with Rio Tinto , securing a continuation of operations at the plant.

ALFA LAVAL

GEA Group, the German competitor of Sweden’s Alfa Laval, reported a 5.4 percent rise in third-quarter order intake and a 4.1 percent rise in group earnings to 89.4 million euros ($115.61 million).

NOVOZYMES

Danish industrial enzymes maker said it had agreed a partnership to become the preferred enzyme supplier for Beta Renewables’ biofuel projects.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest bank is expected to announce further job cuts and branch closures when reporting its third quarter results on Tuesday, daily Berlingske Tidende and Borsen said.

SAS

Some of the airline’s biggest lenders have adopted an easier stance toward SAS amid ongoing talks about further loans to the company, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources whose identity it did not disclose.

The newspaper identified Nordea and SEB as two of the banks that had eased up on their demands on the airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark and which has struggled to generate a sustainable profit in recent years.

