FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 31
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
October 31, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

POHJOLA BANK

Finland’s Pohjola Bank is seen reporting a quarterly pre-tax profit of 63.5 million euros ($82.4 million), up 35 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

Pohjola results are due at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma is expected to report third-quarter core operating profit of 74.8 million euros, down 4 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

Sanoma results are due around 0630 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7705 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.