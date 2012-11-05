NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 5

HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCA

SCA, ahead of its capital markets day, announced a new restructuring plan within its hygiene operations which will cut annual costs by around 300 million euros. Some 1,500 employees will be affected, with costs expected to be around 100 million euros, it said.

SYDBANK

Denmark’s third-biggest bank agreed to buy Tonder Bank, a small lender in the south of the country, it announced late on Friday.

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish miner said it shut down its metals plant in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, as a precautionary measure due to waste water leakage.

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after the Wall Street Journal reported that its software partner Microsoft is working with component suppliers in Asia to test its own smartphone designs.

IXONOS

The Finnish IT services company said its CEO Kari Happonen will leave the company. Timo Kaisla is nominated as interim CEO while the company looks for a permanent replacement, it said.

