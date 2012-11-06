UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 6

(Adds DNO, updates Pandora)

HELSINKI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm found more oil in the Benenan field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, more than doubling its proven and probable reserves in the field to 600-700 million barrels.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker raised full-year outlook after third-quarter operating profit of 463 million Danish crowns ($79 million) beat forecasts on the back of double-digit percentage sales increases in the Unites States and Europe.

VESTAS

The ailing Danish wind turbine manufacturer’s plan to cut 3,700 jobs by year-end could be extended already early next year, daily Jyllands-Posten reported.

Separately, daily Berlingske Tidende wrote that Vestas has engaged investment banks to search for alternatives to a partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi in case the companies will not land a deal, Berlingske said.

TRYG, SAMPO, NORDEA

The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg will sell its Finnish unit to Sampo’s If P&C Insurance for 15 million euros ($19.17 million).

Tryg also renewed its partnership with Nordea, who will continue to sell Tryg’s products in Denmark and Norway for another five years.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment maker is due to hold presentations to investors, analysts and media later on Tuesday. The event begins at 0800 GMT.

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator paid three times as much for its 3G license in Uzbekistan as did its rival Vimpelcom though two deals were carried out in the same six-month period and with the same company -- Gibralter-based Takilant, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Swedish prosecutors earlier this year opened a preliminary probe into TeliaSonera’s Uzbek deal and froze around $30 million of Takilant’s assets in a Swedish bank account.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish mining company Talvivaara’s waste water leakage due to which it shut down metals plant in Sotkamo should not have any impact on the fourth-quarter profitability or production, Chief Executive Harri Natunen told business daily Kauppalehti.

