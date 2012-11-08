UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 8

(Adds Vestas Wind Systems, Carlsberg, updates Tryg)

HELSINKI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

An increasing number of customers of the Danish wind turbine manufacturer are hesitating placing orders with the company following its financial troubles, business daily Borsen said.

The group on Wednesday said it would cut a further 3,000 jobs and warned of negative cashflow for the full year after weak orders hammered third-quarter profits. 

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer could already next year launch a new round of job cuts and close a number of breweries in Western Europe which for years has seen sluggish growth, business daily Borsen reported.

The brewer on Wednesday reported its result for the third quarter, saying a drive to focus on its top brands and major supermarket customers had revived sales in its key Russian beer market, but that demand had stayed sluggish in Western Europe.

TRYG

The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer kept its full-year outlook broadly unchanged after posting a sharp rise in third-quarter pretax profit to 976 million Danish crowns ($166.88 million) from 274 million a year ago.

NKT HOLDING

The Danish industrial group is expected to report a 31 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit, according to a Reuters analysts poll.

The company is due to report its results on at around 0700 GMT.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish mining company Talvivaara is seen reporting a quarterly operating loss of 8.0 million euros ($10.2 million) as it struggles with output disruptions and lower nickel prices, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is due to present its third-quarter report at 0700 GMT and is expected to provide more detail on its plans to cut costs and resolve its financing.

Business daily Dagens Industri reported without disclosing its sources that the airline had reached an agreement on rolling over its debt with five out of its six banks. Only Handelsbanken had refused to accept the deal, the paper added.

SKANSKA

The Nordic region’s biggest construction group its scheduled to issue its third-quarter report at 0700 GMT. Pretax earnings at the group are expected to have declined 13 percent from a year ago to 1.44 billion Swedish crowns ($214.8 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

