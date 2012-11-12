NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 12

HELSINKI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAS

The European Commission has given a preliminary nod to state loan guarantees to SAS, clearing the way for the airline to roll over loans from banks and keep flying, business daily Dagens Industri wrote on Monday.

Citing sources, the paper said the Commission had given a preliminary approval for guarantees from Sweden, Denmark and Norway - who own 50 percent of SAS shares - for 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($698 million) of loans.

SAS, which has not made a full-year profit since 2007, is due to announce a sweeping package of cost cuts on Monday, the latest in a long line of measures intended to return it to the black.

TELENOR

Telenor will participate in India’s telecom license auction which starts on Monday, the company said, confirming its earlier position on the spectrum sale.

If successful in the auction, Telenor will transfer all assets from Uninor, its current unit, into its new Telewings venture.

