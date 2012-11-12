FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 12
#Credit RSS
November 12, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates SAS, adds Talvivaara)

HELSINKI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAS

The loss-making Scandinavian airline said it would sell its Norwegian unit Wideroe, aircraft engines, some real estate and the group’s Ground Handling unit, and added it had agreed a new credit facility of around 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($520 million) with banks.

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish nickel miner said it had managed to contain leaking waste water inside its mining area in Sotkamo, while local authorities said the company was not ready to restart production.

TELENOR

Telenor will participate in India’s telecom license auction which starts on Monday, the company said, confirming its earlier position on the spectrum sale.

If successful in the auction, Telenor will transfer all assets from Uninor, its current unit, into its new Telewings venture.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.7356 Swedish crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
