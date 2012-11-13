NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 13

(Adds Lundin, TeliaSonera, Metso, PGS, updates FLSmidth)

HELSINKI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA

The telecoms group said in a statement on Tuesday its subsidiary Kcell would go ahead with an initial public offering in London and Almaty.

The offering will consist of up to 25 percent of the shares in Kcell.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN

Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum has started drilling in appraisal well 16/2-16 on the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea. Drilling is expected to take approximately 50 days, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

For more on the company, double click on

METSO

The Finnish engineering company has decided to cut over 530 jobs, including more than 130 outsourced positions, after talks with labour negotiators. The company has been struggling with weakening demand for its paper machines amid a decline in paper and pulp sales. It said it would likely book a one-time charge of around 10 million euros in the fourth quarter as a result.

For more on the company, double click on

PGS

Seismic oil and gas surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services has signed a 10-year charter agreement with PF THOR for four new, purpose built seismic support vessels, the firm said on Tuesday.

The firm will take delivery of the new vessels from the third quarter of 2014 and the ships will replace older, inefficient capacity, it added.

For more on the company, double click:

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group reported a fall in operating profits for the third quarter on Tuesday, missing forecasts, hurt by weak results in its bulk materials business.

Earnings before interest and tax fell to 528 million Danish crowns ($89.99 million) in July-September from 562 million in the same quarter last year, below analysts’ average expectation of a rise to 647 million in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double click on

TOPDANMARK

The Danish insurance group is expected to report a sharp rise in third-quarter pretax profits to 455 million Danish crowns against a loss of 73 million crowns in the same quarter a year ago, aided by strong investment return, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

For more on the company, double click on

The results are due at around 1100 GMT.

TALVIVAARA

Investors await an update from Talvivaara, which has been struggling to fix a waste water leakage at its mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland. Local authorities said on Monday that it was not yet ready to restart production.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on