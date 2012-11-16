FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16
#Market News
November 16, 2012

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SAS

Management and unions have bridged some of the gap between them as negotiations got underway on the airline’s plans to slash costs by cutting jobs and wages, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing an unidentified source.

The source said SAS management had signalled there was room to negotiate the terms of the rescue plan, easing some tension with the unions that had hit out against being faced with an ultimatum.

