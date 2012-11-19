UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 19

(Updates SAS, adds Subsea 7)

HELSINKI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said it reached a cost-cutting agreement with 7 of the eight main unions and was pushing hard in talks with the remaining one, Danish cabin union, as it sought to ensure the group’s survival.

For a full story, double click

For more on the company, double click

TALVIVAARA

Authorities are due to visit Talvivaara’s mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland during Monday and determine whether the company can restart its nickel plant.

Finnish chemicals and safety authority said on Saturday the company had backed off from its plan to make changes to its metals recovery process, adding that as a result it did not see any problems in restarting the plant from a legal perspective.

The plant has been offline since a waste water leakage was found on Nov. 4.

For more, click on

SUBSEA 7

The Norwegian offshore engineering group said there were significant growth prospects ahead but that the 2013 outlook would be tempered by delays in project awards in 2012 and by some of the supply chain bottlenecks affecting the industry.

Third-quarter earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14 percent to $314 million, which also was the mean estimate in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double click on

ERICSSON

Hans Vestberg, the CEO of the world’s biggest mobile networks maker, said in an interview that the road to restoring growth and margins at the group was increased efficiency and that it remained committed to its ST-Ericsson joint venture.

“Of course we are not happy with the financial development, but you have to be realistic about how fast you can turn the business around,” he was quoted as saying of the venture by business daily Dagens Industri.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on