NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 27

HELSINKI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

METSO

The Finnish engineering group said it will establish a 50-50 joint venture with LiuGong Group and acquire 75 percent of another company, Shaorui, as it seeks to tap growth in Chinese construction market.

Metso did not disclose the value of the investments.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer is planning to enter Myanmar and is aiming for a 20 percent market share, business daily Borsen said. The brewer will look for local partnerships and consider building new breweries, Borsen said.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer will have to generate earnings above 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion) in order to be able to pay off a new lending facility which expires in 2015, business daily Borsen said. The company reached a deal for a new credit line on Monday.

TELIASONERA

Books on a stock market float of Russian mobile phone firm MegaFon, of which the Nordic operator owns 35.6 percent, were covered a day ahead of time, sources said late on Monday. One source said the IPO appeared likely to be finally priced in the lower half of the range.

MegaFon is selling global depositary receipts in London and Moscow at $20-$25. TeliaSonera plans to reduce its stake to 25 percent in connection with an IPO.

