UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 28

HELSINKI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer aims to invest in one of the large Chinese beer brands in order to secure future profitability, business daily Borsen wrote on Wednesday, quoting Carlsberg’s head of Asia.

The brewer would consider taking a stake in China’s second-biggest brewer by volume, Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd or Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd, Borsen reported.

NOKIA

The Wall Street Journal’s Walt Mossberg, one of the most renowned gadget reviewers, described Nokia’s Lumia 920 smartphone - seen by many as key for the company’s survival - as a handsome, high-quality phone with attractive features.

“But the Lumia 920 has two big drawbacks: It is heavy and thick, and, like all Windows Phones, it has a much smaller app selection than the iPhone or Android phones,” Mossberg said.

“All in all though, the Nokia Lumia 920 is worth considering if you can live with a heavy device - especially given its combination of low price and strong features,” he said.

TELIASONERA

Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFin priced its initial public offering at the bottom of its guided range on Wednesday, raising $1.7 billion.

In the offering, Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera is selling down its 35.6 percent stake to a long-term ownership of 25 percent plus one share on a fully diluted basis.

TeliaSonera said in a statement on Wednesday it would receive $1.3 billion in the sale.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group is not counting on the same growth in China as forecast last year, Dagens Industri quoted the firm’s chief executive as saying.

“Contrary to what I said one year ago, the United States has had good growth while we have seen a downturn here in China,” Lars Renstrom said in an interview in Shanghai.

SKF

Barclays has cut the world number one bearings maker to underweight from equal weight.

TALVIVAARA

Mining company Talvivaara said its full-year 2012 nickel production would be around 13,000 tonnes after its Finnish metals plant was shut down for more than two weeks due to a leakage of toxic waste water.

