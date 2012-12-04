UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 4

(Adds Yara)

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

YARA

Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara said it expected strong demand amid a tight global grain situation next year.

Capacity growth outside China is likely to be below consumption growth next year, and China is likely to keep a “swing role” on the fertiliser market during the second half of 2013, it said in presentation material ahead of a capital markets day.

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS

A service unit of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in Germany faces closure, affecting 1,000 jobs, after losing a contract with its biggest customer, German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

TELIASONERA

The findings from an independent investigation into TeliaSonera’s dealings in Uzbekistan, are likely to be delayed until the end of January, as lawyers have not been able to contact some of the key players, Bjorn Riese, chairman of law firm Mannheimer Swartling conducting the probe, told Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

TeliaSonera’s purchase of a 3G license is also being examined by Swedish prosecutors after allegations its payment in the deal amounted to bribery and money laundering.

