UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 12

(Adds TeliaSonera, SAS)

HELSINKI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELIASONERA The Swedish mobile phone operator confirmed on Wednesday that prosectors suspect two of its employees of crimes related to a license deal in Uzbekistan.

Telia has denied any wrongdoing.

Several Swedish newspapers wrote on Wednesday that two senior managers at TeliaSonera are suspected of being involved in bribery in connection with the transaction in Uzbekistan.

The prosecutor’s office is conducting a preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the license deal.

For more information, double-click on

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said on Wednesday it hoped to make a full-year profit in the coming 12-month period thanks to the effects of a last-ditch survival plan announced last month.

SAS said it expected a negative trend for unit revenues to continue, but barring negative surprises and if jet fuel prices remain stable, it could post a positive operating earnings margin above 3 percent and positive earnings before tax for the full-year 2012/2013.

For more information, double-click on

TELIASONERA

Kcell, Kazakhstan’s largest mobile phone operator, has raised $525 million in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange and in Kazakhstan for its Nordic parent, TeliaSonera AB, the company said on Wednesday.

For more information, double-click on

HENNES & MAURITZ

Spain’s Zara owner Inditex shrugged off sluggish spending in austerity-wracked Europe on Wednesday, posting a 27 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.65 billion euros, driven by a nimble production model and expansion into fast-growing markets.

The world’s largest clothing retailer grew core profit - or earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation - by 25 percent to 2.78 billion euros ($3.61 billion).

For more information, double-click on

METSA BOARD

The French state has agreed to buy an office paper mill in Alizay from the Finnish forest company for 22.2 million euros ($28.86 million), according to paper industry news service Risi. Metsa Board closed the loss-making mill earlier this year.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on