NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 7

HELSINKI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil and gas firm outlined a plan for capital expenditure totalling $1.7 billion this year, a year that is slated to be the company’s busiest ever in terms of both exploration and development activities.

For more on the company, double click

SKANSKA

The Nordic region’s biggest construction group said it had won a contract in partnership with Balfour Beatty worth about 1.68 billion Swedish crowns ($257 million) to upgrade sections of Britain’s M25 highway.

For more on the company, double click

NOKIA

Nokia Siemens Networks, the telecoms gear joint venture, said it won a capacity expansion deal from SK Telecom , the largest mobile operator in Korea.

The company did not disclose the value of the order.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on