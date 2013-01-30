NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

The Nordic region’s biggest bank by value posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits and said it would aim to have flat costs.

Operating profit for the period was 1.1 billion euros ($1.48 billion), beating a mean forecast for 985 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with a year-ago 1.0 billion.



SWEDBANK

Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a fourth-quarter operating profit that topped forecasts and said it was raising its dividend payout ratio to 75 percent. Operating profit was 4.98 billion crowns ($780.4 million) against a mean forecast for 4.40 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 1.75 billion result in the year-ago period.



STOCKMANN

Stockmann and Spain’s Inditex, the owner of clothing store chain Zara, have agreed that Stockmann’s franchising deal will end on March 1. Stockmann has operated four Zara stores in Finland.

It said the move will not have a substantial effect on its revenue or earnings.



