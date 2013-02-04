NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 4

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
The Swedish telecom operator plans to sell its Swedish cable television unit and a deal may be presented in the near future, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing a source.
The paper estimates the value of the division at around 2 billion crowns ($318.3 million).
