NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 4
#Credit Markets
February 4, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Tieto, Lundin Petroleum)

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TIETO

The Nordic IT services provider Tieto has agreed to sell majority of its operation in Germany and the Netherlands to Germany’s Aurelius.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Oil firm Lunding Petroleum forecast 2013 oil output at around 33,000-38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator plans to sell its Swedish cable television unit and a deal may be presented in the near future, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing a source.

The paper estimates the value of the division at around 2 billion crowns ($318.3 million).

For more on the company, click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.2832 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
