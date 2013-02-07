NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 7

(Adds Outotec, updates with other results)

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate reported a fourth-quarter EBIT of 1.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($200.4 million), up 26 percent from a year ago and beating analysts forecasts, and said it expected a stable grocery markets in the Nordic countries this year.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas firm reported a fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit of 48.3 billion Norwegian crowns. Analysts expected 46.1 billion. It said it targets 2013 exploration activity of $19 billion.

DNB

Norway’s largest bank reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.81 billion crowns, beating market expectations for 3.32 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

It also said it expects loan losses to remain on roughly the same level this year as in 2012.

TGS-NOPEC

The Oslo-listed company, which scans the ocean bed for oil and gas deposits, proposed a dividend of 8 Norwegian crowns, higher than most analysts expected.

Its fourth-quarter operating profit of $118 million was lower than the market’s forecast for $126 million, but higher than a year earleir. The company also reiterated its 2013 revenue guidance.

TRYG

The Danish insurance company said its profit after tax rose to 2.21 billion crowns ($401.1 million) in 2012. Markets expected 2.20 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest financial institution reported a near four-fold increase in quarterly pretax profit, beating market expectations.

Its fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to 2.26 billion Danish crowns on the back of a fall in loan impairments.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company reported a stronger-than-expected profit of 74.9 million euros, citing strong demand for its minerals and metals processing services.

It said a strong order backlog signalled a good start to 2013.

METSA BOARD

Packaging board maker Metsa Board may resume dividend payments for the first time since 2008 after returning to profit last year, analysts said in a Reuters poll.

The Finnish firm is also expected to report full-year 2012 core operating profit of 74.2 million euros ($100 million), or 3.5 percent of the expected sales.

METSO

The Finnish engineering firm Metso is expected to report its fourth-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 5 percent to 192 million euros.

In December, the firm forecast its 2013 sales and profits would be similar to results from 2012, saying a stronger mining services business would help compensate for weak machine orders in its paper, power and other markets.

