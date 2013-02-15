NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 15

(Adds H&M, Boliden, Sandvik, updates Det Norske)

HELSINKI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its like-for-like sales fell for a fourth straight month in January, by 4 percent in local currencies from a year earlier.

For more on the company, double click

BOLIDEN, SANDVIK

Miner Boliden has not renewed a service contract with mining gear maker Sandvik concerning two crushers at its Aitik mine in northern Sweden, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

The newspaper cited sources as saying that lingering problems with the crushers, which were delivered by Sandvik, formed the backdrop to the decision.

For more on Boliden, double click

For more on Sandvik, double click

SAAB

The defence firm said had signed an agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for its next-generation Gripen E fighter jets after a go-ahead from parliament. FMV had placed an initial development order worth 2.5 billion crowns ($396 million), it said.

For more on the company, double click

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer is running a big risk going ahead with studies of its new insulin Tresiba to assess potential heart risks, as asked by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Berlingske Tidende said.

The conclusion of costly studies involving thousands of patients and lasting up to five years, could end up concluding that there are cardiovascular risks associated with the long-lasting insulin.

Earlier this week, the FDA refused to approve Tresiba until it conducts extra tests for potential heart risks.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The oil services firm predicted robust growth for 2013 and lifted its dividend even as it missed analysts’ fourth-quarter profit expectations.

For more on the company, click on

RAUTARUUKKI

The Finnish steel maker is expected to report its fourth-quarter adjusted operating loss narrowed to 15.5 million euros ($20.7 million) from a loss of 40 million euros a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The report is due at 0700 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm Det norske Oljeselskap said it would participate in up to ten exploration wells off Norway this year as it reported fourth-quarter results that lagged forecasts.

For more on the company, double-click on

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline is reporting its fourth-quarter results on Friday. It is expected to report an operating loss of 121 million crowns.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on