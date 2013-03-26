FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 26
March 26, 2013

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer is under investigation by German authorities in a cartel case regarding suspected price fixing, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The brewer is investigated together with a number of rivals, Jyllands-Posten said. Carlsberg declined to comment in the newspaper.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

