NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 27

HELSINKI, March 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk’s terminals unit lost its bid operate the Virginia Port Authority, according to Daily Press.

The report said the Port Authority voted against privatising the state’s ocean terminals, currently run by Virginia International Terminals.

TELIASONERA

Several thousand Finnish employees of telecom operator TeliaSonera strike on Wednesday and Thursday to protest job cuts, labour union Pro said on Tuesday.

TeliaSonera said the walkout may impact customer service.

