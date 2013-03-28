FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 28
March 28, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELE2

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s A1 said it was prepared to make a counter offer to buy the Russia telecoms business of Sweden’s Tele2 for $3.6-$4 billion, rivalling a bid from Russian bank VTB.

The investment arm of Fridman’s empire said that it was ready to make an all-cash bid with no debt financing and that it was “interested and willing to agree to a purchase price for the remaining assets of Tele2 over a very short period of time”.

Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB for $3.5 billion. On Thursday it said it was unaware of any new offers.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

