UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 28

OUTOTEC

Acquisitions are a part of Finnish mining technology company Outotec’s growth strategy, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

“Sensibly priced acquisitions targets can still be found,” CEO Pertti Korhonen told business magazine Arvopaperi.

TELE2

The investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is considering making an offer for all of Nordic telecoms company Tele2 as well as a bid for Tele2’s Russian telecoms business, it said on Thursday.

Investment group A1 said earlier it was prepared to make a $3.6-$4 billion for the Russian unit of Tele2, rivalling a bid from Russian bank VTB.

Tele2 said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its Russian operations to VTB for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion. On Thursday it said it was fully committed to the deal with the Russian bank VTB.

