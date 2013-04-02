NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 2

HELSINKI, April 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELE2

Russia’s top mobile operator MTS urged Tele2 to start talks over the Nordic operator’s Russian asset after making a bid of up to $4.25 billion and said it was strange for management to ignore such an offer.

A Tele2 spokeswoman said the company would be releasing a statement concerning its business in Russia before noon but declined to give any further comment.

SWEDBANK

Swedish Swedbank said on Monday it will discontinue operations in Russia and sell its Ukrainian subsidiary, leaving it to focus on its home markets.

As a result of the transaction, Swedbank will report impairments of approximately 340 million crowns ($52 million) in its first quarter earnings.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker said on Friday it received a 105 megawatts-order from Ukraine. It said orders so far this year totalled 271 megawatts.

