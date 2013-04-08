NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 8

HELSINKI, April 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ORIOLA-KD

The Finnish drug retail and wholesale company said it has agreed to buy Swedish pharmacy chain Medstop Group for 176 million euros ($229 million) as it seeks growth in the country.

For more on the company, click on

SAMPO

Pohjola Markets said it has raised its recommendation on the Finnish insurer to ‘hold’ from ‘reduce’, citing improved dividend outlook.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS

The wind turbine maker said it has received a 299 megawatt order from Canada. The deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on