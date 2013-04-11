FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 11
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 11, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

AUTOLIV

Autoliv’s Japanese rival Takata Corp said it had supplied the problematic airbags that caused Toyota to recall 1.73 million vehicles worldwide.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

