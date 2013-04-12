UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 12

(Adds Talvivaara, SAAB)

HELSINKI, April 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TALVIVAARA

Finnish pension insurance firm Ilmarinen cancelled its subscriptions to the mining company’s recent rights issue after a second waste water leak, raising doubts over the company’s recovery efforts.

Ilmarinen, previously one of the company’s top investors, also sold off its entire stake, 5.08 percent as of end-March, Talvivaara said.

The company’s 261 million euros ($343 million) rights issue was aimed at keeping its mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, running after a costly waste leakage in November.

SAAB

Business daily Dagens Industri reported that Sweden’s corruption prosecutor was looking into the paper’s report that Saab paid about 500 million crowns ($79 million) to a middle man in connection with its winning a defence contract in Pakistan.

“I am looking at what was said in these articles and after that I’ll consider if this is something we should look closer at,” prosecutor Alf Johansson was quoted as saying.

Saab was not immediately available for comment.

MARINE HARVEST

The world’s biggest fish farmer reported preliminary core earnings for the first quarter of 480 million crowns ($83.71 million), below the market’s average forecast of 490 million crowns.

The firm harvested 80,000 tonnes of salmon over the same period, slightly above its own forecast of 75,000 tonnes, and the 76,000 tonnes seen in the Reuters poll. Full esults are due on April 30.

SKANSKA

The Nordic region’s biggest construction group said after the close of the Swedish stock market on Thursday that its board had decided to exercise a mandate to buy up to 6.5 million B series shares to cover allotment in the group’s employee stock ownership scheme. The company already owned about 8.2 million Skanska shares, it added.

