NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 16

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STOCKMANN

Finnish department store owner Stockmann warned of an “exceptionally weak” first quarter, estimating an operating loss of 34.5 million euros ($45.1 million), worse than the 29.9 million euro loss a year earlier.

It said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain weak for the rest of the year, and forecast 2013 operating profit to be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected an improvement.

