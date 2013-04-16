FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 16
#Ford Motor Co
April 16, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STOCKMANN

Finnish department store owner Stockmann warned of an “exceptionally weak” first quarter, estimating an operating loss of 34.5 million euros ($45.1 million), worse than the 29.9 million euro loss a year earlier.

It said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain weak for the rest of the year, and forecast 2013 operating profit to be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected an improvement.

$1 = 0.7635 euros Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
