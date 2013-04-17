FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17
#Ford Motor Co
April 17, 2013

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SKF

The world’s biggest bearings maker is due to release its first-quarter earnings and near-term outlook at around 0600 GMT. Squeezed by weak demand, operating earnings are seen falling to 1.54 billion Swedish crowns ($241.5 million) from 2.14 billion a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

MILLICOM

The Swedish emerging markets telecom operator’s first-quarter earnings are scheduled for 0600 GMT. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are seen down 6 percent to $487 million, according to a Reuters poll.

GETINGE

Swedish medical technology group Getinge is due to release its first-quarter report at about 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation are seen at 818 million crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.3756 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

