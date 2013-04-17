NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SKF

The world’s biggest bearings maker is due to release its first-quarter earnings and near-term outlook at around 0600 GMT. Squeezed by weak demand, operating earnings are seen falling to 1.54 billion Swedish crowns ($241.5 million) from 2.14 billion a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

For more on the company, click on

MILLICOM

The Swedish emerging markets telecom operator’s first-quarter earnings are scheduled for 0600 GMT. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are seen down 6 percent to $487 million, according to a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

GETINGE

Swedish medical technology group Getinge is due to release its first-quarter report at about 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation are seen at 818 million crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on