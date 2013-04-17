UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17

(Updates SKF, Millicom)

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SKF

The world’s biggest bearings maker posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in first quarter operating profit to 1.48 billion Swedish crowns ($232 million) slightly missing a mean forecast of 1.54 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the broader manufacturing sector, forecast demand would be relatively unchanged in the second quarter.

MILLICOM

Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit above expectations and repeated its full-year guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $494 million versus a mean forecast of $487 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $517 million in the year-ago quarter.

GETINGE

Swedish medical technology group Getinge is due to release its first-quarter report at about 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation are seen at 818 million crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

