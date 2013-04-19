UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 19

(Adds Marine Harvest, Metso)

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

MARINE HARVEST

Oslo-listed Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, proposed a 0.1 crown ($0.02) extraordinary dividend on Friday, in a sign of improving market conditions.

It said that the reinstatement of a dividend should be seen as a sign it has confidence in its current financial situation and looks positively on its future cash flow.

It also reflects the current favourable market for European salmon and expectation for a tight market during the next couple of years.

METSO

The Finnish engineering firm said it extended a deal with ZAO Russian Copper Company. The value of the additional work is over 140 million euros, it said.

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment firm said it made a loss of 5.83 crowns per share in the first quarter, partly due to negative currency effects. Net asset value decreased 3 percent to 57 billion Swedish crowns ($8.75 billion).

Changes in fair value of unlisted holdings, like e-commerce site Zalando, amounted to a loss of 289 million crowns in the quarter, again due to currency effects.

New investments totalled 399 million crowns.

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm said it has found between 40 million and 150 million barrels of oil equivalents in its mature Gullfaks license.

Statoil holds 70 percent of the Gullfaks license while state holding firm Petoro has the rest.

PANDORA

A number of analysts are questioning how long term solution it is for the Danish jewellery maker to appoint chairman Allan Leighton as new CEO, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

Pandora said on Thursday Leighton was its new CEO after CEO Bjorn Gulden was leaving the firm to become CEO of Germany’s Puma.

DANSKE BANK, JYSKE BANK

Danish consumer goods retailer Coop Danmark is planning to launch a bank, Coop Bank, this autumn, in a bid to win dissatisfied customers from the country’s traditional banks, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The bank will offer products such as credit, net banking and consumer loans, Berlingske said.

ELISA

Finnish telecom operator Elisa lowered its outlook for the year after first-quarter profit fell more than expected, as businesses cut back on technology spending and price competition in mobile services intensified.

Its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 109 million euros ($142.59 million) from 121 million a year earlier, below the average market forecast of 116 million in a Reuters poll.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator said it would focus on cutting costs in a flat market as it posted first-quarter earnings just below expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items were 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.6 billion in a Reuters poll.

