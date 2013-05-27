UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 27

(Adds Marine Harvest)

HELSINKI, May 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MARINE HARVEST

Fish farmer Marine Harvest is in talks with Cermaq and key Cermaq shareholders regarding its hostile bid on the company but these discussions have so far not led to a solution, the world’s largest fish farmer said.

NORWEGIAN

Norwegian plans to offer flights from Germany to Mallorca from next year, flights from Germany to London in the near future and long-distance flights from Germany in a couple of years, the airlines Chief Executive said, according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

