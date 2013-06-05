UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 5

(Adds Volvo)

HELSINKI, June 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

Orders for heavy trucks in the United States totalled 23,300 in North America in May, roughly the same level as in April, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed.

Orders for heavy trucks in North America were above 20,000 for the eighth month in a row.

STATOIL

Statoil has delayed an investment decision on its Johan Castberg project, formerly known as Skrugard/Havis, in the Arctic Barents Sea because of uncertainties related to the resource estimate and a new tax by the Norwegian government.

