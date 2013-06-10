NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 10

HELSINKI, June 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOVO NORDISK

Danish tax authorities are investigating a 5.5 billion Danish crowns ($975 mln) tax claim on the world’s biggest insulin producer, television channel DR said.

The authorities claim, according to papers seen by DR, that Novo has channelled profits from some subsidiaries to Switzerland, avoiding paying taxes in Denmark where the group is based, DR said.

STORA ENSO

The forestry group is looking to cut altogether about 100 jobs at three Finnish paper mills as part of its cost-cutting program, national broadcaster YLE said. Citing labour union sources, YLE said the company aims to reduce staff at Kemi, Oulu and Anjalankoski mills.

SAAB

Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe sees further sales of Saab’s Gripen C fighter jet in the coming years and expects at least one other country besides Sweden to place an order for the new E version of the aircraft in the coming years, he said in an interview with Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

