NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 11
#Apple Inc
June 11, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Investors may revise their view on the Finnish phone company after Apple Inc on Monday unveiled a new mobile software in a biggest redesign of its operating system since the original iPhone was introduced in 2007.

Nokia seeks to close the huge market lead of its smartphone rivals with Lumia devices that use Windows Phone software, and the range’s success is seen crucial to the firm’s long-term survival.

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian government asked parliament for permission to increase or decrease its stake in fish farmer Cermaq, a flexibility needed to fight a $1.7 billion takeover bid from Marine Harvest.

Trade and Industry Minister Trond Giske said he sought permission to either hike the stake to 65 percent from the current 43.5 percent, or to cut it to zero, depending on what would yield the best solution.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
