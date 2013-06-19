NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 19

HELSINKI, June 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA, SAMPO

Sweden is selling 260 million shares in Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, in a move that could secure more fiscal leeway for the centre-right coalition government.

It announced on Tuesday night that it would sell up to 230 million, but raised the sale size to a 6.4 percent stake in the morning due to strong investor demand.

Price guidance on the sale has been set at 75-76 Swedish crowns per share, a source close to the deal said late on Tuesday.

Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo, whhich already owns around a fifth of Nordea, told Helsingin Sanomat that it may buy a small amount of the shares up for sale.

H&M

Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, posted a slightly bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter pretax earnings although sales got off to a good start this month.

Pretax profit in the quarter was 6.13 billion Swedish crowns ($946.74 million), compared to a mean forecast of 6.31 billion in a Reuters poll.

H&M said markdowns were higher than expected in the March-May period due to high inventories going into the quarter. It also blamed unexpectedly cold weather in key markets.

NOKIA

Nokia’s ADRs rose nearly 5 percent after a Huawei executive said the company was “open-minded” about the possibility of buying the Finnish mobile phone company.

Huawei later clarified it had no plans to acquire Nokia. The denial came from the vice president for external affairs.

KONECRANES

Konecranes lowered its outlook for the full year, saying weaker-than-expected orders meant its full-year operating profit would likely be at the same level as in 2012. It previously forecast an improvement from a year earlier.

It also said its second-quarter operating profit would likely be “clearly below” the previous year’s level.

