UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 27

TELENOR, MILLICOM

The Norwegian telecoms operator is one of eleven short-listed contenders for two new telecoms licenses in Myanmar, which is expected to announce the license winners on Thursday despite a vote in parliament to delay the process.

SUBSEA 7

The Oslo-listed offshore engineering group cut its 2013 profit estimate due to increased costs for its Brazilian offshore Guará-Lula project which is struggling with delays.

Subsea 7, which has already warned of delays at major projects in Brazil, no longer expects full year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to show progress compared to 2012 as a result.

The estimated full-life project costs at Guará-Lula are now expected to be between $250 million and $300 million higher than earlier estimates, and the negative impact of the company’s net result will be in that range, Subsea 7 said.

