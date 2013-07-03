NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 3

HELSINKI, July 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CHR HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker is expected to report a 9.3 percent rise in operating profit compared with the third quarter last year, driven by growth in its Cultures and Enzymes unit, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The results are due at around 0600 GMT.

TIETO

Nordic IT services provider Tieto has three years to prove its new strategy works and that it can reach the 10 percent operating profit margin, its CEO told in an interview with Finnish business daily Kauppalehti.

CEO Kimmo Alkio added that the firm mainly sees future growth in Eastern Europe.

