NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 4
July 4, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Rating agency Moody’s has placed Nokia’s Ba3 credit rating on review for downgrade and said that Nokia’s move to buy out Siemens AG’s share of their network equipment joint venture strains its cash position.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
