UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 10
September 10, 2013

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner upgraded its full-year profit guidance, citing good results at its renewable fuels business, which makes diesel from palm oil and animal fats.

The company said it expected full-year 2013 comparable operating profit to be higher than 530 million euros ($702.4 million). It also said renewable fuels business’ full-year comparable operating profit would top 200 million euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
