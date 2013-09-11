NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 11

HELSINKI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STORA ENSO

Stora Enso’s new $2 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, which was expected to start production during the third quarter, will be delayed until next year due to strikes and other labour issues at the construction site, sources told business daily Kauppalehti.

NOKIA

Nokia’s rival Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled an iPhone with a fingerprint scanner to help it stand out in a crowded field of similar smartphones, plus a cheaper plastic model for emerging markets that proved pricier than expected.

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker is feeling the bite from overcapacity in China, daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday.

“Our large customers in China have basically stopped buying our products,” the paper quoted SSAB’s Asia chief Martin Pei as saying.

SAAB

The Swiss parliament is due to vote on Wednesday on a potential purchase of 22 Gripen fighter jets from the Swedish company, after a parliamentary committee backed it in August.

Even if lawmakers approve the delayed $3.4 billion deal it can still be derailed by a popular referendum.

