NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 16
September 16, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said its sales in stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in August, overshooting expectations.

For more on the company, click on

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm expects its working interest production to reach 50,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, up from 38,720 barrels per day in the second quarter, as it ramps up output in Iraqi Kurdistan.

For more on the company, click on

STORA ENSO

The paper group said it will redeem full ownership in Efora, a Finnish mill maintentance firm, and added it was examining various options for Efora’s future.

Stora earlier this year launched a cost-cutting plan to slash 200 million euros ($265 million) of annual fixed costs, partly by eliminating around 2,500 jobs.

For more on the company, click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7542 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
