FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 17
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 17, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia has delayed the launch of a large-screen “phablet” device, originally planned for late September, following a deal to sell its handset business and license patents to Microsoft , a source said on late on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

FORTUM

State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has launched a sale of its power grid in Finland, which could fetch around 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($2.0-$2.7 billion), four people familiar with the matter said.

Sources said a sale of the Finnish business could be completed this year, whereas Swedish grid sale would likely happen next year. Fortum also has a smaller distribution business in Norway. Two sources said Fortum had hired Nordea to sell that part.

Fortum and Nordea declined to comment.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7489 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.