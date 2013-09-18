FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 18
September 18, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds PGS and Volvo)

HELSINKI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

Sweden’s Volvo said its truck shipments in August fell 4 percent from a year ago due to weak sales in Europe and North America.

For more on the company, click

PGS

Schlumberger subsidiary WesternGeco has filed a patent infringement complaint against Oslo-listed seismic surveyor PGS in a Houston court, the Norwegian firm said.

“PGS is of the opinion that WesternGeco’s claim against PGS is without merit,” PGS said to the Oslo bourse. “For the case to continue WesternGeco will also have to take steps to serve the complaint against PGS.”

For more on the company, click

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased by 15.3 percent year-on-year in August, data from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed. So far this year, shipments have increased 9.0 percent.

For more on the company, click on

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and fashion group said Lindex, one of its chains, will receive a tax refund of 25.5 million euros ($34 million) which will boost its third quarter results.

For more on the company, click on

SAGA FURS

Finland’s Saga Furs’ auction will continue today with silver fox furs. It said prices of furs sold on Tuesday rose 10 percent compared to June auction.

For more on the company, click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7491 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
