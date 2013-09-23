NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 23

HELSINKI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SEADRILL

The Oslo-listed owner and operator of drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry has completed a $500 million bond offering at a 6.125 percent interest rate.

Seadrill will use the proceeds for “repayment of debt, drilling unit acquisitions and general corporate purposes, including working capital,” it said in a statement.

The notes are due in 2020.

NOKIA

HSBC said in its investor note it has raised its recommendation on Nokia shares to neutral from underweight with a new target price of 4.80 euros ($6.48), following the Finnish company’s plan to sell its phone business to Microsoft

